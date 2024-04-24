Fedde allowed one earned run on three hits and struck out 11 batters across six innings Tuesday en route to a loss against Minnesota. He didn't factor into the decision.

Fedde got behind early after allowing an RBI single to Max Kepler in the first inning, but an Eloy Jimenez three-run homer allowed him to leave the game with a 3-1 lead. However, the 31-year-old was unable to secure his second win of the season thanks to a ninth-inning rally from the Twins. His 11 strikeouts represent a new career high, and the right-hander has emerged as one of the more reliable arms in Chicago's rotation with a 2.73 ERA across his first five starts. He's lined up to start again at home against the Rays on Sunday.