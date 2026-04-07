Fedde (0-2) took the loss in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Orioles. He allowed two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out four over six innings.

Following opener Grant Taylor, Fedde worked through six frames with limited damage, though a quiet night from the White Sox offense left him with the loss. Coming off a poor 2025 campaign in which he posted a 5.49 ERA and 1.52 WHIP across 32 regular-season appearances (141 innings) between St. Louis, Atlanta and Milwaukee, the right-hander is off to a decent start in 2026 with a 4.09 ERA and 1.18 WHIP through two outings and 11 innings. His next appearance is on track to come Saturday against the Royals, though it remains to be seen whether he starts or works behind an opener again.