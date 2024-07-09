Fedde and the White Sox won't play the Twins on Tuesday due to inclement weather.

The two teams will play a doubleheader Wednesday in order to make up for Tuesday's contest, and Fedde will get the nod to start Game 1, per Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com. The 31-year-old righty has enjoyed a breakout campaign in his first year with the White Sox, posting a career-best 3.13 ERA and 1.13 WHIP alongside a 94:28 K:BB across 106.1 innings.