Santana was designated for assignment by the White Sox on Friday.

Santana made three starts for the White Sox, none of which was particularly good. He owns a 9.45 ERA while striking out just 7.8 percent of opposing batters. Add in his struggles in five starts with the Twins last year, and he now has an 8.53 ERA (and an equally ugly 8.51 FIP) over the last two seasons. The 36-year-old may have to prove himself in the minors before earning his next major-league opportunity.

