White Sox's Ervin Santana: Expected to start Tuesday
Santana is in line to start Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
The White Sox have been using a four-man rotation to this point, but they're expected to deploy Santana for Tuesday's matchup and use him as the fifth starter moving forward. The 36-year-old struggled to stay healthy in his final season with the Twins in 2018 and made just five starts while accruing an 8.03 ERA over 24.2 frames, but he regained his health over the offseason and managed to build up his pitch count to a satisfactory number during spring training.
