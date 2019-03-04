White Sox's Ervin Santana: Eyeing mid-March debut
Santana (finger) is hoping to make his Cactus League debut March 15 against the Cubs, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Santana was forced to settle for a minor-league deal this offseason after a lingering finger issue limited him to just five starts with the Twins in 2018. The veteran right-hander is currently getting up to speed on the back fields. Santana is competing for the team's final rotation spot, though it remains to be seen whether he'll be ready for the start of the season.
