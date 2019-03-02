White Sox's Ervin Santana: Feels fine after sim game

Santana (finger) reported feeling no pain after throwing a simulated game Thursday, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Santana underwent surgery on his right middle finger last season while with the Twins and was forced to sign a minor-league deal this spring. The 36-year-old right-hander will throw at least one more simulated game before getting into game action. He's in the mix for the final rotation spot, although his delayed start may cause the White Sox to have him start the season at Triple-A Charlotte.

