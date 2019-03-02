White Sox's Ervin Santana: Feels fine after sim game
Santana (finger) reported feeling no pain after throwing a simulated game Thursday, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Santana underwent surgery on his right middle finger last season while with the Twins and was forced to sign a minor-league deal this spring. The 36-year-old right-hander will throw at least one more simulated game before getting into game action. He's in the mix for the final rotation spot, although his delayed start may cause the White Sox to have him start the season at Triple-A Charlotte.
More News
-
White Sox's Ervin Santana: Set for sim game•
-
White Sox's Ervin Santana: Status for Opening Day uncertain•
-
White Sox's Ervin Santana: Invited to White Sox camp•
-
Ervin Santana: Option declined, hits free agency•
-
Twins' Ervin Santana: Shifts to 60-day DL•
-
Twins' Ervin Santana: Shut down for rest of season•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Perez injury a big loss for Fantasy
An already-weak catcher position got even worse with the news of a Salvador Perez injury. Heath...
-
20 deep sleepers
Play in something deeper than a 12-team mixed league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range...
-
Strategies for the catcher position
The state of the catcher position is as weak as ever, according to Scott White, who sums up...
-
Catcher Tiers 2.0
Catcher doesn't have much to offer, but Scott White's tiers show where it's worth the inve...
-
Scott White's Busts 1.0
A couple star pitchers, an MVP finalist and a Rookie of the Year finalist all crack Scott White's...