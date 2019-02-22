White Sox's Ervin Santana: Invited to White Sox camp
Santana signed a minor-league deal with an invitation to major-league camp with the White Sox on Friday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
The 36-year-old posted ERAs of 4.00 or lower for five straight seasons from 2013 to 2017 but had a difficult time last season. A finger injury limited him to just five starts, in which he struggled to an 8.03 ERA. The nature of that injury is less worrisome than an elbow or shoulder issue, though given his age a bounceback campaign certainly can't be guaranteed.
