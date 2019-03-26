White Sox's Ervin Santana: Lasts five innings
Santana allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings Monday against Arizona.
This was Santana's second start against major-league competition and significant because he reached five innings. As the White Sox's fifth starter, Santana is not needed until April 10, so he'll likely stay back in camp and throw a few more sessions to get the pitch count and innings up.
