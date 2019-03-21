White Sox's Ervin Santana: Makes first spring start

Santana allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three over four innings Wednesday against Arizona.

Santana made his Cactus League debut after recovering from a finger injury that cost him most of 2018. With his return to the mound, Santana begins in earnest a quest to become the White Sox's fifth starter. He didn't have his best command, but he managed two perfect innings and threw 75 pitches. The right-hander still has time to sharpen his command; the White Sox don't need need a fifth starter until April 10 because of three scheduled off-days during the first nine days of the season.