White Sox's Ervin Santana: Marginal improvement against K.C.
Santana didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 5-4 win over the Royals, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks over five innings while striking out three.
The veteran right-hander wasn't sharp -- he gave up two homers, uncorked a wild pitch, and threw only 53 of 91 pitches for strikes -- but this was still a better performance than his first time out in a White Sox uniform. Santana topped out at 91 mph with his fastball, and if he can't get back to the 92-93 range he typically sat before last year's finger woes, he'll be a very tough player to roster. He'll take his next turn in the rotation Saturday in Detroit.
