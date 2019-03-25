White Sox's Ervin Santana: Named fifth starter

Santana will be the White Sox's fifth starter, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

The White Sox do not need a fifth starter until April 10, so Santana is expected to remain behind in Arizona where he can build up innings and his pitch count. The right-hander made one Cactus League start, throwing 75 pitches over four innings, and will start Monday's exhibition against the Diamondbacks.

