White Sox's Ervin Santana: Nearing spring debut

General manager Rick Hahn said Wednesday that Santana will pitch in a Cactus League game within the next week, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Hahn also indicated that Santana is progressing well and isn't experiencing any pain in the middle finger that caused him to miss most of 2018. The veteran right-hander is expected to slot into the back end of the White Sox's starting rotation, but his late start to spring training keeps his status for the beginning of the season in doubt.