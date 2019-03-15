White Sox's Ervin Santana: Pitches in 'B' game

Santana (finger) faced live hitters, including Manny Machado, in Friday morning's "B" game, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

This is more encouraging news for Santana, who's expected to pitch in a Cactus League game within the next week. He was limited to five starts in 2018 due to a finger injury but is expected to join Chicago's rotation in 2019, assuming he's able to maintain his health.

