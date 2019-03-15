White Sox's Ervin Santana: Pitches in 'B' game
Santana (finger) faced live hitters, including Manny Machado, in Friday morning's "B" game, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
This is more encouraging news for Santana, who's expected to pitch in a Cactus League game within the next week. He was limited to five starts in 2018 due to a finger injury but is expected to join Chicago's rotation in 2019, assuming he's able to maintain his health.
More News
-
White Sox's Ervin Santana: Nearing spring debut•
-
White Sox's Ervin Santana: Throws sim game•
-
White Sox's Ervin Santana: Ramping up towards return•
-
White Sox's Ervin Santana: Eyeing mid-March debut•
-
White Sox's Ervin Santana: Feels fine after sim game•
-
White Sox's Ervin Santana: Set for sim game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Head-to-head category mock
In a head-to-head categories league, pitcher requirements can make all the difference in how...
-
Introducing 'Hotspot Drafting'
Don't target players on Draft Day — target production. Figure out the best way to do that with...
-
Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball: sleepers, ranks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...