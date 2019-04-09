White Sox's Ervin Santana: Promoted ahead of start
The White Sox selected Santana's contract ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday against the Rays.
The team waited until a fifth starter was first needed before clearing a spot on the active and 40-man roster for Santana, who was behind his fellow rotation mates in spring training after not signing with the White Sox until Feb. 23. Santana turned in a lowly 8.03 ERA and 1.62 WHIP across 24.2 innings as a member with the Twins in 2018, when a bothersome injury to his right middle finger cost him extensive time and resulted in diminished velocity when he was available. The White Sox were pleased with how Santana checked out on the health front this spring, but fantasy players may be best off taking a wait-and-see approach with the 36-year-old before rostering him.
