White Sox's Ervin Santana: Pushed back in pitching schedule

Santana won't start Sunday's series finale against the Tigers, with Reynaldo Lopez getting the nod for that game instead, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Santana had been scheduled to start Saturday, but that contest was postponed due to inclement weather in Detroit. Rather than simply pushing each of their rotation members back a day in the pitching schedule, the White Sox will reorder their starters to ensure Lopez gets a turn against one of their division rivals. With Lucas Giolito (hamstring) recently landing on the injured list, the White Sox were set to require a new fifth starter for their series next week with the Orioles, but there's a decent chance the team has Santana fill the opening for one of the three games.