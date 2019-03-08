White Sox's Ervin Santana: Ramping up towards return
Santana (finger) is set to throw live batting practice Sunday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Next up for Santana would be appearing in a minor-league spring game next Friday, assuming live batting practice goes smoothly. The veteran right-hander is trying to ramp things up to crack the White Sox's starting rotation, though his availability for Opening Day remains unclear.
