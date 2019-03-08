White Sox's Ervin Santana: Ramping up towards return

Santana (finger) is set to throw live batting practice Sunday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Next up for Santana would be appearing in a minor-league spring game next Friday, assuming live batting practice goes smoothly. The veteran right-hander is trying to ramp things up to crack the White Sox's starting rotation, though his availability for Opening Day remains unclear.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • madison-bumgarner.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...

  • luke-voit.jpg

    Sleepers 2.0

    How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...

  • corey-knebel.jpg

    Spring Notes: Are Knebel, Stripling in?

    Is Corey Knebel the Brewers closer by default? Is Brad Peacock back in the rotation conversation?...