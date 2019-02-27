White Sox's Ervin Santana: Set for sim game

Santana (finger) will throw a simulated game Thursday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Santana, who was limited to just five appearances for the Twins in 2018 due to the injury, threw a bullpen session Monday that he described as "very good." He added that it's still too early to tell if he'll be ready by Opening Day. Once healthy, Santana is expected to slot in as the fifth starter in the White Sox's rotation.

