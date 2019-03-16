White Sox's Ervin Santana: Spring debut set for Wednesday
Santana (finger) will make his spring debut Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The finger issue which cost Santana most of 2018 delayed his start to spring as well, but he's been making steady progress. He's thrown a simulated game and a "B" game in the last week and is now ready for Cactus League action. Whether or not he'll have enough time to make a case for an Opening Day rotation spot remains to be seen.
