White Sox's Ervin Santana: Spring debut set for Wednesday

Santana (finger) will make his spring debut Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The finger issue which cost Santana most of 2018 delayed his start to spring as well, but he's been making steady progress. He's thrown a simulated game and a "B" game in the last week and is now ready for Cactus League action. Whether or not he'll have enough time to make a case for an Opening Day rotation spot remains to be seen.