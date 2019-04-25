White Sox's Ervin Santana: Struggles against O's
Santana (0-2) took the loss Wednesday, giving up four runs on six hits over 4.2 innings while striking out one as the White Sox dropped a 4-3 decision to the Orioles.
The right-hander got lifted after 71 pitches (48 strikes), and Santana has yet to pitch in the sixth inning in any of his three starts so far. He served up another homer -- his sixth in 13.1 innings -- and his 9.45 ERA and 5:6 K:BB suggest the 36-year-old doesn't have much left to offer a big-league club. If the White Sox don't make any changes to their rotation, Santana would next take the mound Monday for a rematch with the O's back in Chicago.
More News
-
White Sox's Ervin Santana: Slots in Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Ervin Santana: Pushed back in pitching schedule•
-
White Sox's Ervin Santana: White Sox-Tigers postponed•
-
White Sox's Ervin Santana: Marginal improvement against K.C.•
-
White Sox's Ervin Santana: Struggles in White Sox debut•
-
White Sox's Ervin Santana: Promoted ahead of start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
It's Vladimir Guerrero time
The wait is over. Vladimir Guerrero is coming and should prove well worth the investment for...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's the trade value of rising rookies Pete Alonso and Fernando Tatis? Scott White shares...
-
Waivers; Tuesday winners & losers
Did we learn anything from Chris Sale's most recent start? Heath Cummings isn't sure.
-
Fantasy baseball hitting matchups, Wk. 5
SportsLine's weekly hitting matchup analyzer just made the call on every team this week
-
Can plate discipline identify breakouts?
Swing at good pitches; don't swing at bad ones. It seems simple enough. Here are four hitters...