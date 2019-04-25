Santana (0-2) took the loss Wednesday, giving up four runs on six hits over 4.2 innings while striking out one as the White Sox dropped a 4-3 decision to the Orioles.

The right-hander got lifted after 71 pitches (48 strikes), and Santana has yet to pitch in the sixth inning in any of his three starts so far. He served up another homer -- his sixth in 13.1 innings -- and his 9.45 ERA and 5:6 K:BB suggest the 36-year-old doesn't have much left to offer a big-league club. If the White Sox don't make any changes to their rotation, Santana would next take the mound Monday for a rematch with the O's back in Chicago.