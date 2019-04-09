White Sox's Ervin Santana: Struggles in White Sox debut

Santana (0-1) allowed seven runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out just one across 3.2 innings in a loss to the Rays on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old's 2019 debut couldn't have gone much worse. He didn't have great control, barely throwing half of his pitches for strikes, and when he was in the zone, the Rays took him deep three times. Since earning an All-Star selection in 2017, Santana is 0-2 with a 9.21 ERA in six starts. He only made five starts last season because of a right middle finger issue. Owners should approach Santana with caution.