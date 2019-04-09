White Sox's Ervin Santana: Struggles in White Sox debut
Santana (0-1) allowed seven runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out just one across 3.2 innings in a loss to the Rays on Tuesday.
The 36-year-old's 2019 debut couldn't have gone much worse. He didn't have great control, barely throwing half of his pitches for strikes, and when he was in the zone, the Rays took him deep three times. Since earning an All-Star selection in 2017, Santana is 0-2 with a 9.21 ERA in six starts. He only made five starts last season because of a right middle finger issue. Owners should approach Santana with caution.
More News
-
White Sox's Ervin Santana: Promoted ahead of start•
-
White Sox's Ervin Santana: Expected to start Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Ervin Santana: Lasts five innings•
-
White Sox's Ervin Santana: Named fifth starter•
-
White Sox's Ervin Santana: Makes first spring start•
-
White Sox's Ervin Santana: Spring debut set for Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top-30 IL stashes
Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...
-
Waiver adds, winners, and losers
It's getting harder to ignores the numbers from 2019. Heath Cummings talks about cutting lose...
-
12 sluggers to stash
These dozen hitters face uncertain playing time situations but could be Fantasy standouts with...
-
Advanced Stats Primer for Hitters
Confused by some of the stats or terminology used in Fantasy analysis these days? Here's a...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...