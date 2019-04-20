White Sox's Ervin Santana: White Sox-Tigers postponed
Santana won't make his scheduled start Saturday against the Tigers after the game was postponed due to inclement weather in Detroit, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
The two teams will make up the postponed contest as part of a doubleheader Aug. 6. The White Sox haven't clarified how the postponement will affect their pitching schedule, but it's possible that Santana gets bumped to the back of the order after a pair of underwhelming turns to open the season. If that's the case, Santana's next turn would likely come next weekend in Baltimore.
