Marshall and the White Sox avoided arbitration Thursday by agreeing to a one-year, $2 million deal, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
The 30-year-old righty has settled in as quite a useful piece in the White Sox's bullpen. This past season was easily his strongest, as he backed up his 2.38 ERA with a 32.3 percent strikeout rate and a 7.5 percent walk rate, both career bests. He's yet to record a save in his seven-year big-league career, but another season with similar numbers could certainly see him pitch in the ninth inning at some point.
