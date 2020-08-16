Marshall (0-1) allowed two runs on four hits without retiring a batter and took the loss in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.
Marshall entered with the White Sox leading by a run but trouble was brewing. He allowed an inherited runner to score then two of his own. This was the second time in three appearances that Marshall has blown a save. He is serving as the primary bridge reliever to closer Alex Colome while Aaron Bummer (biceps) is sidelined.
