White Sox's Evan Marshall: Blows save, takes loss
Marshall (3-2) allowed two unearned runs on a hit and three walks in one-third of an inning, taking the loss in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Angels.
His only out came via strikeout. Marshall entered with one out and two on in the seventh inning and then walked David Fletcher to load the bases. Mike Trout's two-run single allowed the inherited runners to score, and then an error brought Fletcher around before Brian Goodwin drew a bases loaded walk for the second run on Marshall's watch. The outing won't damage the 29-year-old's ERA, which is at 2.70 through 33.1 innings. He has accumulated 10 holds and four blown saves in 38 appearances this season.
