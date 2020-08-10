Marshall allowed one run on one hit and one walk while striking out two in Sunday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to Cleveland.

Marshall entered in the eighth inning with the White Sox holding a 3-2 lead and was saddled with the blown save. He struck out the first two batters before issuing a walk to Carlos Santana, who lumbered home on Franmil Reyes' double. This was the first time the White Sox needed to hold a lead after top setup man Aaron Bummer (biceps) was placed on the injured list Saturday. Marshall had served well in this role, posting three holds while not allowing a run over seven appearances before Sunday.