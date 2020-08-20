Marshall (1-1) pitched a perfect eighth inning with a strikeout to earn the win Wednesday versus the Tigers.
Marshall's clean inning was part of 4.2 innings of no-hit, one walk work by the White Sox bullpen in relief of rookie starter Dane Dunning. Jose Abreu hit the go-ahead homer in the bottom of the eighth to put Marshall in line for the win, and closer Alex Colome was able to convert the save. The 30-year-old Marshall has a 2.38 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 16 strikeouts in 11.1 innings this year, along with five holds. He's performed fairly well in a setup role.
