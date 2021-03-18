Marshall retired the only batter faced in Wednesday's spring game against the Dodgers.
Marshall has locked it down this spring, throwing a scoreless five innings while striking out 10 and walking one. He'll be part of a deep bullpen, which should be one of the strongest in the majors, likely pitching in a late-inning role.
