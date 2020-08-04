Marshall struck out two over a scoreless inning and picked up his second hold in Monday's 6-4 win over the Brewers.

Marshall has yet to allow a run over 5.2 innings while striking out 10 batters. He continues the good results he posted for the White Sox in 2019 when he recorded 19 holds and a 2.49 ERA over 50.2 innings. Marshall from the right side and Aaron Bummer from the left are serving as setup men for closer Alex Colome.