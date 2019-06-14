White Sox's Evan Marshall: Earns win in relief
Marshall (2-0) picked up the win Thursday against the Yankees by tossing a scoreless inning with one hit and two strikeouts.
Marshall came in to pitch the seventh inning and allowed a single to Mike Tauchman. Otherwise, the 29-year-old struck out Clint Frazier and Aaron Hicks while Leury Garcia launched a go-ahead homer in the eighth to hand Marshall his second win of the year. Through 16 games, Marshall owns a perfect 0.00 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 11:3 K:BB.
More News
-
White Sox's Evan Marshall: Extends scoreless run•
-
White Sox's Evan Marshall: Contract purchased by White Sox•
-
White Sox's Evan Marshall: Signs with White Sox•
-
Indians' Evan Marshall: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Indians' Evan Marshall: DFA'd by Indians•
-
Indians' Evan Marshall: Activated from DL and optioned•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings discusses Wednesday's action and what you should do with Chris Paddack.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
What's wrong with 2018 breakouts?
Drafting pitchers is always dicey, particularly coming off breakout years. So how worried should...
-
Waivers: Kingery keeps mashing
Fantasy players haven't yet overwhelmingly warmed up to Scott Kingery after a disappointing...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...