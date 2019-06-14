Marshall (2-0) picked up the win Thursday against the Yankees by tossing a scoreless inning with one hit and two strikeouts.

Marshall came in to pitch the seventh inning and allowed a single to Mike Tauchman. Otherwise, the 29-year-old struck out Clint Frazier and Aaron Hicks while Leury Garcia launched a go-ahead homer in the eighth to hand Marshall his second win of the year. Through 16 games, Marshall owns a perfect 0.00 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 11:3 K:BB.