White Sox's Evan Marshall: Extends scoreless run
Marshall allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Royals.
Marshall has not allowed a run in 13 innings since his contract was purchased from Triple-A Charlotte. That's on top of the 10 scoreless innings he authored for the Knights in the Triple-A International League. The 29-year-old right-hander told Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times, "I'm throwing the ball better now than I ever have, with a sense of [throwing] to the glove, with a purpose, and a step-by-step working through at-bats. Not just throwing, but thinking my way through." His success prompted manager Rick Renteria to bring Marshall into a tense spot Friday -- the sixth inning with the bases loaded and one out in a tied game -- but he permitted a two-run single (runs that were charged to starter Ivan Nova). Marshall could move to more high-leverage work, ahead of Jace Fry (5.79 ERA) and Kelvin Herrera (7.04), the relievers who opened the year as Chicago's setup crew.
