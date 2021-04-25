White Sox manager Tony La Russa said that Marshall left the team Sunday to attend a funeral in Arizona, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Chicago isn't expected to have Liam Hendriks, Aaron Bummer or Codi Heuer available out of the bullpen Sunday against the Rangers due to workload concerns, so Marshall's absence will further thin the White Sox's relief depth in the series finale. Since the White Sox aren't placing Marshall on the bereavement list, expect him to rejoin the team ahead of Tuesday's game against the Tigers.