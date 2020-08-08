Marshall allowed one hit and one walk over a scoreless 1.1 innings to earn his third hold in Friday's 2-0 win over Cleveland.

Marshall is part of Chicago's setup crew, so seeing him enter with the White Sox ahead is not news. The greater news is that Aaron Bummer, a high-leverage reliever who pitched 1.2 innings prior to Marshall's entrance, left with a biceps injury. That leaves Marshall as the primary bridge to closer Alex Colome and potential replacement closer.