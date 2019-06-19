White Sox's Evan Marshall: Picks up third relief win
Marshall (3-0) earned the win Tuesday, working around one hit in two-thirds of an inning against the Cubs.
Marshall was the pitcher of record when Eloy Jimenez dropped a two-run, ninth-inning home run to give the White Sox the win. Marshall, who has not allowed an earned run and walked just three in 17 innings, has been the winner in three straight appearances. He and Aaron Bummer have emerged as the White Sox's bridge relievers to closer Alex Colome.
