Marshall (2-1) threw 1.1 scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out a batter as he was awarded the win over the Tigers on Friday.

Marshall came in to relieve Lucas Giolito with two outs in the sixth and immediately allowed a single. He was able to retire the next four batters and earn the win after the White Sox piled on four runs in the bottom of the inning. Marshall has been a very reliable arm out of the bullpen for the White Sox this season with a 2.66 ERA and 27:7 K:BB across 20.1 innings.