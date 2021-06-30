Marshall was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a strained right flexor pronator in his elbow.

Marshall was removed from Tuesday's win after recording two outs and allowing two runs in the seventh inning. The initial report was that the right-hander was dealing with forearm soreness, and now he's officially been diagnosed with the pronator strain. Per James Fegan of The Athletic, Marshall will miss more than the minimum 10 days, which likely he'll be out at least through the All-Star break.