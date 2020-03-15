White Sox's Evan Marshall: Projected for 2020 bullpen
Marshall is expected to open the season as part of the White Sox's bullpen, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
After four unremarkable MLB seasons in Arizona, Seattle and Cleveland, Marshall was a non-roster invitee to White Sox camp in 2019. He opened at Triple-A Charlotte and pitched well there before a May 1 callup. He never saw Charlotte again. He posted a 2.49 ERA while pitching mostly in the seventh and eighth innings. He'll return as a key component of the 'pen, but there were indicators in 2019 that some good fortune was involved in his 2.49 ERA. Indicators such as his FIP (4.29), high walk rate (4.3 BB/9), low BABIP (.266) and high strand rate (85.2 percent).
