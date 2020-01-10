Play

Marshall and the White Sox agreed to a one-year, $1.1 million deal Friday, avoiding arbitration, freelance baseball writer Robert Murray reports.

Marshall recorded astrong 2.49 ERA in 50.2 innings of relief for the White Sox last season. His 19.6 percent strikeout rate and 11.5 percent walk rate were both worse than average, however, meaning he could be primed for regression in 2020.

