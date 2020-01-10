White Sox's Evan Marshall: Reaches deal without arbitrator
Marshall and the White Sox agreed to a one-year, $1.1 million deal Friday, avoiding arbitration, freelance baseball writer Robert Murray reports.
Marshall recorded astrong 2.49 ERA in 50.2 innings of relief for the White Sox last season. His 19.6 percent strikeout rate and 11.5 percent walk rate were both worse than average, however, meaning he could be primed for regression in 2020.
More News
-
White Sox's Evan Marshall: Takes loss Saturday•
-
White Sox's Evan Marshall: Picks up third relief win•
-
White Sox's Evan Marshall: Earns win in relief•
-
White Sox's Evan Marshall: Extends scoreless run•
-
White Sox's Evan Marshall: Contract purchased by White Sox•
-
White Sox's Evan Marshall: Signs with White Sox•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2020
Luis Robert and Jesus Luzardo are primed for a significant 2020 impact, but it's Wander Franco...
-
Tracker: Rays deal prospect to pad depth
From what the Shogo Akiyama signing means for the Reds outfield to what Luis Robert's long-term...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Fantasy baseball: 1B/DH sleepers, busts
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Prospects: Top 30 pitchers
Some bad breaks for some big-name pitching prospects has caused the talent to bottleneck over...
-
Prospects: Top 20 outfielders
A position that stands out for its athleticism, outfield also offers some of the highest-upside...