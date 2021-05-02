Marshall (personal) pitched the eighth inning of Friday's 5-3 loss to Cleveland, giving up a solo home run in his 14-pitch appearance.
Before returning to action Friday, Marshall had been away from the team for a few days following a death in his family. The 31-year-old looks like he'll be ready to fill his typical middle-relief role moving forward.
More News
-
White Sox's Evan Marshall: Out for personal matter•
-
White Sox's Evan Marshall: Tagged with loss•
-
White Sox's Evan Marshall: Continues scoreless spring•
-
White Sox's Evan Marshall: Avoids arbitration•
-
White Sox's Evan Marshall: Returns from injured list•
-
White Sox's Evan Marshall: Moves to injured list•