Marshall agreed to a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Friday, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

Marshall will provide added depth to Chicago's bullpen, though he'll have to show some improvement during spring training to warrant a spot on the Opening Day roster. He only appeared in 10 games for the Indians last year, posting a disastrous 7.71 ERA. He fared much better at the Triple-A level, logging a 1.13 ERA and 0.88 WHIP with 21 strikeouts across 24 innings.

