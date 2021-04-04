Marshall (0-1) was tagged with the loss when he allowed three runs on three hits while striking out two over one inning in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Angels.

Marshall entered the eighth inning with the White Sox holding a 3-2 lead and became the second member of the team's vaunted bullpen to give up the lead in the first three games -- Aaron Bummer did it on Opening Day. Marshall dispatched Mike Trout on strikes but gave up three straight loud-contact hits, including the game-deciding two-run home run that left Justin Upton's bat at 106.5 MPH.