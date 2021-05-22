Marshall (0-2) allowed a run on three hits over one-plus innings and was tagged with the loss to the Yankees.

Marshall got three outs in the eighth inning but none in the bottom of the ninth. Singles by Aaron Judge, Gio Urshela and Gleyber Torres made him the victim of the Yankees' walkoff win. Marshall has been a valued member of the bullpen the last two seasons, but he's not fooling anyone in 2021. He's allowed runs in eight of 15 appearances, posting a 6.89 ERA and 1.60 WHIP over 15.2 innings.