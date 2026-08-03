White Sox's Everson Pereira: Season-high four RBI on Sunday

Pereira went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBI in Sunday's 9-1 win over the Rays.

Pereira established a season high in RBI on Sunday, registering his first RBI altogether since April 25 against the Nationals. The 25-year-old outfielder has struggled to carve out a significant role during an injury-filled first season with the White Sox, batting .225 with four homers, five doubles and 11 RBI over 80 at-bats, but Pereira could see more action until Braden Montgomery is healed from a skin infection on his right ankle.