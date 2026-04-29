Pereira (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.

The White Sox are listing Pereira as day-to-day after he was pulled from Tuesday's 5-2 win due to a sore right shoulder, which he appeared to tweak on a swing in the fourth inning. Austin Hays replaced Pereira in right field Tuesday and will stick in the starting nine at designated hitter in Wednesday's series finale. With an off day on tap Thursday, the White Sox are hopeful that Pereira will be ready to move past the shoulder injury and return to the lineup during this weekend's series in San Diego.