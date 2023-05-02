site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Franklin German: Designated for assignment
German was designated for assignment by the White Sox on Tuesday.
German is losing his 40-man roster spot in a flurry of moves as the White Sox try to navigate through a highly disappointing 8-21 start to the 2023 campaign. The 25-year-old had allowed nine earned runs on 19 hits and nine walks through 11.1 innings of relief this season at Triple-A Charlotte.
