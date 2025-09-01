The White Sox recalled Ellard from Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.

Per Jack Ankony of SI.com, Ellard will serve as the White Sox's opening pitcher for Monday's contest in Minnesota, likely covering an inning or two before turning the game over to the bullpen. Ellard was part of the late-inning mix for the White Sox last season but has collected a 5.87 ERA and 11:6 K:BB over 7.2 innings at the big-league level in 2025 and also holds a 6.48 ERA with Charlotte. Even with the continued uncertainty in Chicago's bullpen, Ellard will likely be kept away from high-leverage situations.