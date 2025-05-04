Now Playing

The White Sox placed Ellard on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to a left lat strain.

The left-hander presumably sustained the injury in Saturday's game in Houston, during which he gave up two runs on two walks over two-thirds of an inning. Ellard missed most of April due to a hamstring strain and is now already on the injured list for the second time this season.

