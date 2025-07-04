White Sox's Fraser Ellard: Reinstated, optioned to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox reinstated Ellard (lat) from the 60-day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday.
Ellard held his opponents scoreless in each of his final five rehab appearances with Charlotte, but the White Sox will need to see more before returning the lefty to the major-league roster. He made seven appearances out of the Chicago bullpen before going down with the lat injury, posting a 6.75 ERA and 1.05 WHIP over 6.2 innings.
More News
-
White Sox's Fraser Ellard: Starting rehab assignment•
-
White Sox's Fraser Ellard: Moved to 60-day IL•
-
White Sox's Fraser Ellard: Out with lat injury•
-
White Sox's Fraser Ellard: Back from injured list•
-
White Sox's Fraser Ellard: Starting rehab assignment Thursday•
-
White Sox's Fraser Ellard: Sent to injured list•