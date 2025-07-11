The White Sox recalled Ellard from Triple-A Charlotte to serve as their 27th man for Friday's doubleheader versus the Guardians.

Ellard will rejoin the White Sox for the first time since early May, after he was previously shut down with a lat strain before being optioned to Charlotte on July 4 when he was reinstated from the 60-day injured list. During his time at Triple-A this season, Ellard hasn't shown an ability to curb his walks (17.3 BB% in 11 innings), so the White Sox may not be eager to deploy him in high-leverage spots during Friday's doubleheader. He'll likely be returned to Charlotte once the twin bill concludes.