Ellard will be the White Sox' opening pitcher in Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Brooke Fletcher of Chicago Sports Network reports.

Ellard has gone more than one inning in just four of 16 appearances this season, so it will be a true opener assignment for the lefty. Tyler Alexander and/or Wikelman Gonzalez should be available to cover multiple innings out of Chicago's bullpen.

